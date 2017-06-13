(Clarifies status in first paragraph.)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - HSBC has hired former Goldman Sachs
banker Rob Ritchie to co-head its global banking business in the
UK, a business the bank is attempting to expand.
Ritchie will join HSBC in September and work alongside
Philip Noblet, according to a memo to staff sent on Tuesday by
Robin Phillips and Matthew Westerman, co-heads of global
banking. Westerman joined HSBC last year from Goldman.
Alan Thomas, who is co-head of UK banking with Noblet, is
retiring from HSBC at the end of this month.
Ritchie worked for Goldman for about a decade and was head
of European corporate debt capital markets before he left the US
bank in June 2016. He was responsible for senior financing
relationships in Europe and established strong treasurer and CFO
relationships at a number of major UK corporates and utilities
and European multinationals, HSBC's memo said.
Ritchie, who worked at UBS before Goldman, will report to
Phillips and Westerman.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)