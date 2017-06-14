BRIEF-Maccura Biotechnology appoints general manager
June 23Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Mingjian as general manager Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hoo5cv Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 14 FAES FARMA SA:
* SAID ON TUESDAY TO PAY COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 0.018 EUROS PER SHARE FOR FY 2016 STARTING JUNE 20
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Mingjian as general manager Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/hoo5cv Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock