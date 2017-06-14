UPDATE 2-U.S. House Dems reject Deutsche Bank privacy claim in Trump query
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Belarus has mandated Citigroup and Raiffeisen Bank International for fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe commencing June 19, according to the leads.
A dual-tranche 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar offering comprising long five-year and 10-year maturities is expected to follow.
One team representing the issuer will visit London, Zurich and Frankfurt, and a second delegation will meet investors in Los Angeles, New York and Boston. The roadshow finishes on June 21.
The issuer is rated Caa1/B-/B-.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Credito Valtellinese's (Creval) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'bb' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The downgrade reflects Fitch's view tha