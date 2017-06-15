BRIEF-GPI to buy part of Sigma Informatica units
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
June 15 NEXT GAMES OYJ:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ALCON ENTERTAINMENT AND NEXT GAMES PARTNER TO CREATE BLADE RUNNER 2049 MOBILE GAME
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.