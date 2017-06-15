BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 15 IMPRESA SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPACOES SOCIAIS SA:
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY INVESCO LTD HAS DECRASED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY FROM 4.458 PERCENT TO 1.196 PERCENT
Source text: bit.ly/2scxwH5
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: