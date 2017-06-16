Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16 SOCIEDADE COMERCIAL OREY ANTUNES SA :
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
* FY NEGATIVE EBITDA 7.9 MILLION EUROS VS POSITIVE 6.1 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT END-DEC. DOWN 11.1 PERCENT AT 141.3 MILLION EUROS VS 159.0 MILLION EUROS AT END-DEC. 2015
* TOTAL ASSETS AT END-DEC. 63.0 MILLION, 63.1 MILLION LOWER VERSUS LAST YEAR PRIMARILY DUE TO SALE OF OREY’S SHAREHOLDING IN BANCO INVERSIS (EURO 35.3 MILLION LOWER YOY)
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.