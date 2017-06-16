June 16 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT ISSUED 4.3 MILLION EUROS IN SECURITIES ON THE LUXEMBOURG EURO MTF MARKET

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT ISSUED ON EURO MTF NOW REACHES 16.2 MILLION EUROS WITHIN A PROGRAM OF UP TO 20 MILLION EUROS

* TO USE OBTAINED FUNDS TO STRENGTHEN THE FINANCING OF ITS STRATEGIC BUSINESS PLAN FROM OCT. 28, 2016 (bit.ly/2t8xOyJ)

Source text: bit.ly/2syX4Bc

