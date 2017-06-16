BRIEF-IKEGPS Group announces reseller agreement with California Survey
Announces reseller agreement with California Survey
June 16 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA:
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT ISSUED 4.3 MILLION EUROS IN SECURITIES ON THE LUXEMBOURG EURO MTF MARKET
* THE TOTAL AMOUNT ISSUED ON EURO MTF NOW REACHES 16.2 MILLION EUROS WITHIN A PROGRAM OF UP TO 20 MILLION EUROS
* TO USE OBTAINED FUNDS TO STRENGTHEN THE FINANCING OF ITS STRATEGIC BUSINESS PLAN FROM OCT. 28, 2016 (bit.ly/2t8xOyJ)
Source text: bit.ly/2syX4Bc
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A