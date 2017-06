June 20 TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROUP NV

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY ITS FORMAL POSITION ON THE TALPA OFFER

* STRATEGY INCLUDES CERTAIN GOOD ELEMENTS BUT DOES NOT PAY ATTENTION TO DIFFICULT MARKET ENVIRONMENT REGARDING CORE ACTIVITIES OF TMG AND ITS EXECUTION RISKS

* MEDIAHUIS STRATEGY IS MORE CONVINCING FOR A SUCCESSFUL AND SOLID FUTURE OF TMG

* SUPERVISORY BOARD DOES NOT FIND TALPA OFFER REALISTIC AS IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR TALPA TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE

* PRICE OFFERED BY TALPA (EUR 6.50/SHARE) IS FAIR BUT PART OF AN UNCERTAIN PROPOSAL AND TALPA WILL NOT HAVE TO DECLARE OFFER UNCONDITIONAL AS ACQUIRING A MAJORITY STAKE WILL BE IMPOSSIBLE

* PRICE OFFERED BY MEDIAHUIS/VPE CONSORTIUM (EUR 6.00/SHARE) IS FAIR AND CERTAIN

