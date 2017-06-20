(Adds comments from MTG division head)
June 20 Swedish media firm MTG on
Tuesday said it was buying U.S. platform games publisher and
developer Kongregate for $55 million and repeated its target of
break-even for its digital arm in 2018.
* MTG to acquire U.S. cross platform games publisher &
developer Kongregate
* "This will be in 2018," said Arnd Benninghoff, head of
digital arm MTGx, when asked about timing for break-even for the
division, repeating previous target
* MTG and Kongregate intend to buy more games developers and
Benninghoff said MTG has around 50 companies on its short-list
for potential acquisitions
* Benninghoff said MTG has no plans to further increase its
51 pct stake in German games developer InnoGames, in which it
bought its first stake last year
* MTG said Kongregate expected to generate net sales of at
least $50 million in 2017 with an EBITDA margin of approximately
10 pct
* MTG is acquiring 100 pct of Kongregate Inc from current
owner GameStop Corp for an enterprise value of $55 million
* "We are establishing a presence in a gaming industry
expected to be worth some USD 130 billion in 2020, of which
mobile gaming is the fastest growing segment," MTG CEO Jorgen
Madsen Lindemann said in a statement
* The transaction is subject to regulatory approval
andcompletion of certain other closing conditions
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)