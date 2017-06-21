Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
(Corrects total dividend to CZK 20.50/share, not CZK 20/share)
June 21 Kofola Ceskoslovensko As
* AGM approves CZK 13.50/share dividend as proposed, spokeswoman says
* total dividend from 2016 including advanced payment paid out last year was CZK 20.50/share
* dividend payable July 21 Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.