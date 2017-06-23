June 23 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:

* Said on Thursday it evaluates possibility to incorporate a significant minority shareholder at its wholly owned subsidiary OHL Concesiones SA

* The potential transaction would be carried out through incorporation of an institutional investor

* To keep majority stake and control over OHL Concesiones

* To use proceeds from the transaction in its net debt reduction plan

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)