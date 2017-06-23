WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA:
* Said on Thursday it evaluates possibility to incorporate a significant minority shareholder at its wholly owned subsidiary OHL Concesiones SA
* The potential transaction would be carried out through incorporation of an institutional investor
* To keep majority stake and control over OHL Concesiones
* To use proceeds from the transaction in its net debt reduction plan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.