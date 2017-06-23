Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY SPA
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES HAD SUBSCRIBED TO THE SECOND AND THIRD TRANCHE OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND APPROVED ON MARCH 6
* THE SECOND AND THIRD TRANCHE CONSIST OF 40 BONDS FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 800,000
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.