BRIEF-Medine declares final dividend of Re 1.20 per share
* Medine Limited has declared a final dividend of re 1.20 per share in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2ucs0UD Further company coverage:
June 26 STAR FITNESS SA:
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT Q1 2017 (Q5 OF PROLONGED FISCAL YEAR) REVENUE WAS 454,987 ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 OPERATING LOSS WAS 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 NET LOSS WAS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says board to consider preferential allotment of equity shares to the promoter group and non promoter group