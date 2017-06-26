June 26 GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT CONSOB GRANTS AUTHORISATION TO PUBLISH PROSPECTUS FOR ADMISSION OF 96,651,191 ORDINARY GEDI SHARES FOR TRADING ON THE ITALIAN SCREEN-BASED TRADING CIRCUIT (MERCATO TELEMATICO AZIONARIO)

* TO ISSUE 96,651,191 SHARES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 79,969,000, OF WHICH EUR 14,497,678.65 TO BE ASSIGNED TO SHARE CAPITAL AND EUR 65,471,321.35 AS SHARE PREMIUM

* FOR 74,421,417 SHARES, THROUGH CONTRIBUTION BY FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV OF THE EQUITY INVESTMENT HELD BY THE SAME IN ITALIANA EDITRICE SPA EQUAL TO 5,775,000 ORDINARY SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 77 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* FOR 22,229,774 SHARES, THROUGH CONTRIBUTION ITAL PRESS HOLDING SPA OF THE EQUITY INVESTMENT HELD BY THE SAME IN ITEDI, EQUAL TO 1,725,000 ORDINARY SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 23 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* ISSUE OF SHARES IS PLANNED TO OCCUR WITHIN FINAL DEADLINE OF 30 JUNE

