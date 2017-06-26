June 26 Futebol Clube do Porto SAD:

* SAID ON SATURDAY, SINGED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL ANTWERP FC FOR THREE YEARS

* CLUBS WILL EXCHANGE KNOW-HOW AND WORK ON DEVELOPMENT OF YOUNG PLAYERS

* THE AGREEMENT FORESEES PRIVATE GAMES BETWEEN THE TWO CLUBS

