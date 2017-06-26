BRIEF-Major Holdings notes unusual price and increase in trading volume in its shares
* Notes decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
June 26 Futebol Clube do Porto SAD:
* SAID ON SATURDAY, SINGED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL ANTWERP FC FOR THREE YEARS
* CLUBS WILL EXCHANGE KNOW-HOW AND WORK ON DEVELOPMENT OF YOUNG PLAYERS
* THE AGREEMENT FORESEES PRIVATE GAMES BETWEEN THE TWO CLUBS
Source text: bit.ly/2rS5PCf
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Notes decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company
* Proposed Disposal Of 60 pct Equity Interest In Copthorne Hotel Qingdao Co Ltd