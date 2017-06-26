BRIEF-A City Media: proceeds of about SEK 2.6 mln from exercise of warrants
* OUTCOME OF EXERCISE OF WARRANTS IN ADCITYMEDIA - PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 2.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26 BETACOM SA:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT MAREK SZEWCZYK INCREASED HIS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 20.51 PERCENT FROM 12.59 PERCENT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OUTCOME OF EXERCISE OF WARRANTS IN ADCITYMEDIA - PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 2.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 27 EU antitrust regulators hit Alphabet unit Google with a record 2.42-billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fine on Tuesday, indicating they will likely take a tough line with the company in two other ongoing cases.