* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT SIGNED WITH PIXEL VENTURE CAPITAL SA (PIXEL, PREVIOUSLY BLUE OCEAN MEDIA SA) DEAL ABOUT TERMINATION OF CONTRACT CONCERNING ACQUISITION OF 2,000 SHARES OF TURTLE TEAM SP. Z O.O. BY PIXEL

* PIXEL PLANNED TO FINANCE PURCHASE OF SHARES IN TURTLE TEAM VIA ISSUE OF SERIES D SHARES

* POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY HAS FORBIDDEN ISSUANCE OF SERIES C SHARES AND IN CONSEQUENCE SERIES D SHARES OF PIXEL

* THE DEAL PROLONGS TERM OF PAYMENT FOR RED DEV STUDIO TILL DEC. 15

* THE DEAL INCREASES ALSO SELL PRICE FOR RED DEV STUDIO SP. Z O.O. SHARES TO 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS CONCERNING SALE OF RED DEV STUDIO ON FEB. 24

