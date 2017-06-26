BRIEF-Changsha Tongcheng Holdings elects chairman
June 27 Changsha Tongcheng Holdings Co Ltd * Says board elects Zhou Zhaoda as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rWIU9f Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 26 HARPER HYGIENIC SA
* SIA ICOTTON ACQUIRED UNDER TENDER OFFER 3,852,200 SHARES OF HARPER HYGIENIC, INFORMED INTERMEDIARY DM MBANK ON FRIDAY
* SIA ICOTTON ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR HARPER HYGIENIC SHARES IN MAY
Source text - bit.ly/2tbk1dA
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE, June 27 The Czech Republic has detected African swine fever (ASF) in two wild boars, Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.