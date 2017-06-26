BRIEF-Spain's Bankia to focus on BMN merger, not viewing other M&A for now
* Says Bankia is focused on integration with BMN and is not considering any other acquisitions
June 26 BUDIMEX SA:
* SAYS THAT IT SIGNED DEAL WITH LC CORP INVEST XVII SP. Z O.O., UNIT OF LC CORP SA, WORTH 125.0 MILLION ZLOTY NET
* CONTRACT CONSIDERS CHOOSING BUDIMEX AS GENERAL CONTRACTOR FOR OFFICE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION IN WARSAW
Source texts for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Bankia is focused on integration with BMN and is not considering any other acquisitions
TAIPEI, June 27 Taiwan's legislature passed a bill reforming pensions for civil servants on Tuesday, eliminating 18 percent annual interest on savings, starting in 2018, as the population ages.