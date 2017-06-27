BRIEF-REA Group updates on expected impairment charge
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017
June 27 IFUN4ALL SA:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT "SERIAL CLEANER" GAME TO BE PUBLISHED ON JULY 11 ON PLAYSTATION 4 CONSOLE AND ON JULY 14 ON XBOX ONE CONSOLE AND PC
* PRE-SALE OF GAME TO LAUNCH ON JUNE 27
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)