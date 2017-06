* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD HAS AGREED TO INITIATE INTEGRATION PROCESS OF SECURITIES ISSUING COMPANIES: SANTANDER INTERNATIONAL DEBT, SANTANDER ISSUANCES, SANTANDER COMMERCIAL PAPER, SANTANDER PERPETUAL, SANTANDER INTERNATIONAL PREFERRED, SANTANDER FINANCE PREFERRED, SANTANDER FINANCE CAPITAL, SANTANDER EMISORA 150 AND SANTANDER US DEBT

* SAYS EACH OF THE ABSORBED COMPANIES IS DIRECTLY WHOLLY-OWNED BY BANCO SANTANDER

* SAYS IT WILL BECOME THE ISSUER OF EACH OF THE ISSUANCES MADE BY THE ABSORBED COMPANIES TO DATE AND OF WHICH IT WAS THE GUARANTOR