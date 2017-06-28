(Adds detail, Solidium quote)

June 28 SOLIDIUM OY:

* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has increased its voting rights in paper maker Stora Enso.

* Says acquired 5,659,099 Stora Enso A shares and sold 5,690,961 R shares.

* After the transactions Solidium has 27.3 percent of the votes in Stora Enso, up from previous 25.1 percent, and holds 12.3 percent of company shares.

* "Stora Enso's A shares are seldom for sale in large amounts and we wanted to utilise the opportunity. We divested a corresponding amount of R shares", Solidium's Managing Director Antti Makinen said in a statement.