June 28 MAXCOM SA IPO-MAXC.WA:

* SAYS THAT UNDER INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IT ALLOCATED 107,000 SHARES TO INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS AND 757,000 SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS SUBSCRIBED FOR 285,581 SHARES AND AVERAGE REDUCTION RATE IN THIS SUBSCRIPTION WAS AT 62.5 PERCENT

* PRICE FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES WAS SET AT 55 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* IN PUBLIC OFFER THE COMPANY PLANS TO RAISE AT MAXIMUM 47.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MAXCOM OPERATES IN PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBILE PHONES, STATIONARY AND CONSUMER ELECTRONICS, SELLING ITS PRODUCTS IN OVER 20 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* IPO OF THE COMPANY IS PLANNED ON JUNE 30

