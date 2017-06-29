BRIEF-Eurographics: change in management board

June 29 (Reuters) - EUROGRAPHICS AG:

* Said on Wednesday for Both Eurographics Ag and Its 100-Percent Owned Unit Eurographics International World of Pictures Gmbh Provisional Self-Administration Was Ordered

* THE TWO MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF EUROGRAPHICS AG, MICHAEL GROß AND BERNHARD GÜRSTER, RESIGN FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD

* It Is Planned That the Supervisory Board Will Appoint the Restructuring Experts as New Members of the Management Board, Thomas klöckner (Lecon Restrukturierung) and Johannes Zumpe (Bayernconsult)

* the Same Change in Personnel Has Already Taken Place in the Management of Eurographics International World of Pictures Gmbh

