a day ago
June 29, 2017 / 5:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Eurographics: change in management board

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - EUROGRAPHICS AG:

* Said on Wednesday for Both Eurographics Ag and Its 100-Percent Owned Unit Eurographics International World of Pictures Gmbh Provisional Self-Administration Was Ordered

* THE TWO MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF EUROGRAPHICS AG, MICHAEL GROß AND BERNHARD GÜRSTER, RESIGN FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD

* It Is Planned That the Supervisory Board Will Appoint the Restructuring Experts as New Members of the Management Board, Thomas klöckner (Lecon Restrukturierung) and Johannes Zumpe (Bayernconsult)

* the Same Change in Personnel Has Already Taken Place in the Management of Eurographics International World of Pictures Gmbh

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

