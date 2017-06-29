BRIEF-H-Farm: new acquisitions in education sector

June 29(Reuters) - H-FARM SPA:
* Announced on Wednesday It Has Raised Its Stake in Bigrock, School of Computer Graphics, to 99 Pct from 30 Pct Previously Held
* Value of Transaction at 2.3 Million Euros, of Which 1.9 Million Euros Is Paid in Cash and Remaining Part in H-Farm Shares, Recently Acquired Through Tender Offer Transaction(50 Pct at the Signature Date and Remaining 50 Pct at July 15, 2018 With Obligation to Lock-Up to 18 and 24 Months)
* the Co Has Also Acquired 100 Pct of English International School Di rosà
* Transaction Value Is 2.5 Million Euros, of Which 2.1 Million Euros Is Paid in Cash and Remaining Part in H-Farm Shares, Recently Acquired Through Tender Offer Transaction (Bound for 50 Pct to 12 Months and Remaining 50 Pct at 24 Months
