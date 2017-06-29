FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-H-Farm: new acquisitions in education sector
June 29, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-H-Farm: new acquisitions in education sector

1 Min Read

June 29(Reuters) - H-FARM SPA:

* Announced on Wednesday It Has Raised Its Stake in Bigrock, School of Computer Graphics, to 99 Pct from 30 Pct Previously Held

* Value of Transaction at 2.3 Million Euros, of Which 1.9 Million Euros Is Paid in Cash and Remaining Part in H-Farm Shares, Recently Acquired Through Tender Offer Transaction(50 Pct at the Signature Date and Remaining 50 Pct at July 15, 2018 With Obligation to Lock-Up to 18 and 24 Months)

* the Co Has Also Acquired 100 Pct of English International School Di rosà

* Transaction Value Is 2.5 Million Euros, of Which 2.1 Million Euros Is Paid in Cash and Remaining Part in H-Farm Shares, Recently Acquired Through Tender Offer Transaction (Bound for 50 Pct to 12 Months and Remaining 50 Pct at 24 Months

Source text: reut.rs/2spjdgQ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

