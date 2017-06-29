BRIEF-Casta Diva Group signs investment agreement with Bracknor Investment

June 29 (Reuters) - CASTA DIVA GROUP SPA:
* Announced on Wednesday It Signed Investment Agreement With Bracknor Investment for the Issuance of Convertible Bonds With Warrants for Total Value of 4.5 Million Euros
* Bracknor Will Subscribe in 14 Tranches and Only Based on Casta Diva Group Specific Requests to Maximum of 450 Convertible Bonds With Warrants of Nominal Value of 10,000 Per Bond
* First Four Tranches Will Be Composed of 40 Bonds Each (Total Value of 450,000 Euros), and Remaining 10 Tranches of 29 Bonds Each (Total Value of 290,000 Euros)
* Subscription Price of Each Tranche to Be Set at 95 Pct of Nominal Value of the Issued Bonds
* Each Tranche of Bonds Will Carry Warrants, in the Amount of, in Case of Their Full Exercise, of 50 Pct of Nominal Value of Underlying Bonds
* Each Warrant Will Offer Subscription Right to One New Share of the Company
* the Bonds Are Non-Interest Bearing, Will Last for 12 Months, Company Will Have Right to Convert Bonds Automatically to Shares in the Event of Non-Repayment Request
* Issuance Period Set for 36 Months from the Issue of the First Tranche
* Contract Provides That Company Will Pay Bracknor Commision of 130,000 Euros Issued in Form of Additional Bonds Without Warrants
* Banca Finnat Euramerica Spa Will Act as Global Coordinator and Book Runner
