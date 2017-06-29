FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 20 hours ago

RPT-BRIEF-Poyry and Skanska Infra consortium to build new road section in Finland

1 Min Read

(Repeats to Add Ric for Skanska Ab)

June 29 (Reuters) - POYRY OYJ

* pöyry Plc: The Consortium Between Skanska and pöyry Was Awarded Implementation of a New Road Section in Finland

* ‍Finnish Transport Agency Selected a Consortium Between Skanska Infra Oy and pöyry Finland Oy to Construct New Lahti Stretch of City of Lahti's Southern Ring Road​

* Project Will Encompass Interchanges, Tunnels and 12 Bridges

* ‍Order Will Be Recognised Within Regional Operations Order Stock h2 2017.​

* CONTRACT CAN BE SIGNED 14 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DECISION PROVIDED NO COMPLAINTS ARE RECEIVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

