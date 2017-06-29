RPT-BRIEF-Poyry and Skanska Infra consortium to build new road section in Finland

(Repeats to Add Ric for Skanska Ab)
June 29 (Reuters) - POYRY OYJ
* pöyry Plc: The Consortium Between Skanska and pöyry Was Awarded Implementation of a New Road Section in Finland
* Finnish Transport Agency Selected a Consortium Between Skanska Infra Oy and pöyry Finland Oy to Construct New Lahti Stretch of City of Lahti's Southern Ring Road
* Project Will Encompass Interchanges, Tunnels and 12 Bridges
* Order Will Be Recognised Within Regional Operations Order Stock h2 2017.
* CONTRACT CAN BE SIGNED 14 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DECISION PROVIDED NO COMPLAINTS ARE RECEIVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)