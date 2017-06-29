FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Stefanel signs debt restructuring and capital strengthening agreement
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Indian stocks to scale new highs on government reforms
Reuters poll
Indian stocks to scale new highs on government reforms
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of Mosul mosque
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
G20 SUMMIT
Protests, policy rows, volatile leaders to mark G20 summit
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Stefanel signs debt restructuring and capital strengthening agreement

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - STEFANEL SPA:

* Said on Wednesday It Signed the Debt Restructuring and Capital Strengthening Agreement

* the Operation Involves the Provision of a 25-Million-Euro Homologous Loan, Which Will Be Used in Part to Repay the $ 10 Million Already Provided by Emergency Assistance by Trinity Vehicle to Attestor Business Continuity

* of the 25 Million Euros Provided, 11.25 Million Euros to Be Paid by Trinity and Oxy Capital, 12.5 Million Euros to Come from Banks and 1.25 Million Euros to Be Paid by Giuseppe Stefanel

* Confirmed on Thursday That Also Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa and Unicredit Spa Have Signed Debt Restructuring Agreement

* in Nov 2016 the Company Said to Request Court Protection from Creditors While It Seeks an Accord to Restructure Its Debt in an Attempt to Avoid Bankruptcy

Source text: reut.rs/2sTLob4; reut.rs/2t4cx9C;

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.