BRIEF-IVS Group announces redemption and annulment of class B shares

* Informs That the Board Recognized the End of the Period of Possible Conversion of 1,250,000 b2 Shares and 1,250,000 b3 Shares, Currently Held in Escrow and Originally Awarded to the Founders of the Spac italy1 Investments
* Says It Also Received from Bank of New York Mellon the Certification That the Conditions for the Conversion Have Not Been Met
* the Company to Redeem Within Nov 16 the B Shares at the Nominal Price of 0.0093 Euros Per Share
* the Board to Convene an Egm Aimed at Cancelling the B Shares, by Reducing Accordingly the Share Capital of the Company
