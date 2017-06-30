FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
BRIEF-IVS Group announces redemption and annulment of class B shares
June 30, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-IVS Group announces redemption and annulment of class B shares

1 Min Read

June 30(Reuters) - IVS GROUP SPA:

* Informs That the Board Recognized the End of the Period of Possible Conversion of 1,250,000 b2 Shares and 1,250,000 b3 Shares, Currently Held in Escrow and Originally Awarded to the Founders of the Spac italy1 Investments

* Says It Also Received from Bank of New York Mellon the Certification That the Conditions for the Conversion Have Not Been Met

* the Company to Redeem Within Nov 16 the B Shares at the Nominal Price of 0.0093 Euros Per Share

* the Board to Convene an Egm Aimed at Cancelling the B Shares, by Reducing Accordingly the Share Capital of the Company

Source text: reut.rs/2u6URu6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

