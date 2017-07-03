BRIEF-Sygnity H1 2016/2017 net result turns to loss of 88 mln zlotys

July 3 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:
* Said on Friday That Its h1 2016/2017 Revenue Was 184.2 Million Zlotys Versus 244.3 Million Zlotys a Year Ago
* h1 2016/2017 Net Loss Was 88.0 Million Zlotys Versus Profit of 2.9 Million Zlotys
* the Negative Impact on Co's Financial Situation Has Settlement of the Contract With Ministry of Finance for E-Podatnik System, as Sygnity Is Financing Next Stages of the Project from Its Own Working Capital, Which Is the Cause of Outflow of Cash from the Company, Says Ceo
* Non-Invoiced Receivables from the Above Exceed 80 Million Zlotys and Sygnity Created a Write-Down of About 76 Million Zlotys
* Is in Talks With the Ministry of Finance Aimed at Optimising Cooperation and Solving the Situation Related to Further Financing of the Project
* It Also Made a Write-Down of About 8.4 Million Zlotys for Its p1 9 (E-Zdrowie) Project for the Ministry of Health
