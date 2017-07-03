BRIEF- Folli Follie issues a bond worth up to eur 300 mln

July, 3 (Reuters) - FOLLI FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SA :
* Reported on Saturday,General Meeting Approves the Issuance , for the Purposes of Refinancing Existing Lending, of Common Bond Loan or Convertible Bond Up to 300 Million Euros
* the Issuance of the Mentioned Bond Will Take Place as Soon as the Market Conditions Are Considered to Be Appropriate
* Approves a Program for Buying Owned Shares by the Company and Decision on the Minimum Price of Acquisition at Five Euros and on the Maximum Price at Fifty Euros
