2 days ago
BRIEF- Folli Follie issues a bond worth up to eur 300 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF- Folli Follie issues a bond worth up to eur 300 mln

1 Min Read

July, 3 (Reuters) - FOLLI FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SA :

* Reported on Saturday,General Meeting Approves the Issuance , for the Purposes of Refinancing Existing Lending, of Common Bond Loan or Convertible Bond Up to 300 Million Euros

* the Issuance of the Mentioned Bond Will Take Place as Soon as the Market Conditions Are Considered to Be Appropriate

* Approves a Program for Buying Owned Shares by the Company and Decision on the Minimum Price of Acquisition at Five Euros and on the Maximum Price at Fifty Euros

Source text : bit.ly/2tgFyiu

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

