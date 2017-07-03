FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital plans to issue up to 37.4 mln series H shares

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - ATHOS VENTURE CAPITAL SA:

* Said on Friday That Its Shareholders to Vote on July 26 on Capital Increase via Issue of Up to 37.4 Million Series H Shares at Issue Price 0.10 Zloty Per Share

* Series H Shares to Be Offered in Private Subscription With Pre-Emptive Rights in Proportion 11:4 (Eleven Old Shares to Be Exercised for Four Subscription Rights Only to Shareholders Who Were Shareholders of the Company on Aug. 21)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

