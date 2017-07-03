BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital plans to issue up to 37.4 mln series H shares

July 3 (Reuters) - ATHOS VENTURE CAPITAL SA:
* Said on Friday That Its Shareholders to Vote on July 26 on Capital Increase via Issue of Up to 37.4 Million Series H Shares at Issue Price 0.10 Zloty Per Share
* Series H Shares to Be Offered in Private Subscription With Pre-Emptive Rights in Proportion 11:4 (Eleven Old Shares to Be Exercised for Four Subscription Rights Only to Shareholders Who Were Shareholders of the Company on Aug. 21)
