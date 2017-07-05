FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-NeuroSearch and Saniona enter into agreement on transfer of rights
July 5, 2017 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-NeuroSearch and Saniona enter into agreement on transfer of rights

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - NEUROSEARCH A/S:

* Said on Tuesday Sold Remaining Rights in the Preclinical and Clinical Assets Divested to Saniona During the Period 2012-2016

* in Full and Final Settlement of Neurosearch’S Remaining Rights in the Divested Programs, Wil Receive from Saniona One-Time Cash Payment of Dkk 5.5 Mln

* Saniona Will Fully Assume Neurosearch’S Royalty Obligations to Third Parties Regarding Potential Net Sales of Products

* for 2017, Neurosearch Now Expects an Operating Loss in the Range of Dkk 2.3-3.3 Million, Against Previously Dkk 4.5-5.5 Million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

