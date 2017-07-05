BRIEF-NeuroSearch and Saniona enter into agreement on transfer of rights

July 5 (Reuters) - NEUROSEARCH A/S:
* Said on Tuesday Sold Remaining Rights in the Preclinical and Clinical Assets Divested to Saniona During the Period 2012-2016
* in Full and Final Settlement of Neurosearch’S Remaining Rights in the Divested Programs, Wil Receive from Saniona One-Time Cash Payment of Dkk 5.5 Mln
* Saniona Will Fully Assume Neurosearch’S Royalty Obligations to Third Parties Regarding Potential Net Sales of Products
* for 2017, Neurosearch Now Expects an Operating Loss in the Range of Dkk 2.3-3.3 Million, Against Previously Dkk 4.5-5.5 Million
