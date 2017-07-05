FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Sygnity bondholder demand immediate bond repurchase from the company
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 5, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Sygnity bondholder demand immediate bond repurchase from the company

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* Says That Tfi Allianz Polska Sa Demands Immediate Bond Repurchase from the Company of Total Nominal Value of 7.0 Million Zlotys

* Demand Is Based on Fact That the Company's Financial Indicators Published in h1 2016/2017 Report Were Violated

* Immediate Bond Repurchase Requests for More Than 2.5 Percent of Bonds Is One of Terms Violating the Company's Agreements With Banks

* Intends to Talk With Bondholders on Terms of Bonds Repurchase

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.