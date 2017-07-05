BRIEF-Sygnity bondholder demand immediate bond repurchase from the company

July 5 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:
* Says That Tfi Allianz Polska Sa Demands Immediate Bond Repurchase from the Company of Total Nominal Value of 7.0 Million Zlotys
* Demand Is Based on Fact That the Company's Financial Indicators Published in h1 2016/2017 Report Were Violated
* Immediate Bond Repurchase Requests for More Than 2.5 Percent of Bonds Is One of Terms Violating the Company's Agreements With Banks
* Intends to Talk With Bondholders on Terms of Bonds Repurchase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)