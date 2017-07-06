BRIEF- Hellenic Exchanges approves share capital return

July 6(Reuters) - HELLENIC EXCHANGES S.A.:
* Reported on Wednesday Co's Shareholders Approved the Reduction of the Share Capital by the Amount of Eur 15.7 Mln Through a Reduction in the Share Par Value by Eur 0.24 (from Eur 1.08 to eur0.84), and Payment of This Amount to Shareholders
* Following the Above, the Share Capital Amounts to Eur 54.9 Mln Divided Into 65,368,563 Common Registered Shares Value Eur 0.84 Each
* the Capital Return Per Share That Will Be Paid Is Increased by the Amount Corresponding to the 5,020,563 Shares in Treasury Stock That Are Not Entitled to Collect, and Amounts to a Gross Amount of eur0.25997 Per Share
