in a day
BRIEF- Hellenic Exchanges approves share capital return
July 6, 2017 / 6:49 AM / in a day

BRIEF- Hellenic Exchanges approves share capital return

1 Min Read

July 6(Reuters) - HELLENIC EXCHANGES S.A.:

* Reported on Wednesday Co's Shareholders Approved the Reduction of the Share Capital by the Amount of Eur 15.7 Mln Through a Reduction in the Share Par Value by Eur 0.24 (from Eur 1.08 to eur0.84), and Payment of This Amount to Shareholders

* Following the Above, the Share Capital Amounts to Eur 54.9 Mln Divided Into 65,368,563 Common Registered Shares Value Eur 0.84 Each

* the Capital Return Per Share That Will Be Paid Is Increased by the Amount Corresponding to the 5,020,563 Shares in Treasury Stock That Are Not Entitled to Collect, and Amounts to a Gross Amount of eur0.25997 Per Share

Source text: bit.ly/2sJ6jz7

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

