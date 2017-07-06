FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Ellaktor aims to expand in East Europe, the Middle East and North Africa
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back climate deal, free trade
G20 Summit
At odds wth Trump, emerging giants back climate deal, free trade
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 6, 2017 / 7:38 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ellaktor aims to expand in East Europe, the Middle East and North Africa

1 Min Read

XXX (Reuters) - ELLAKTOR SA:

* the Management Team Commit to Apply a Restructuring Plan for the Entire Construction Segment as Well as Other Activities

* With Reference to the 2016 Results, Co's Leadership Team Expressed Its Optimism That Group Will Become Profitable Again

* Emphasis Was Placed on the Implementation of Concession Projects in Greece and Projects Undertaken Abroad

* the Group Aims to Further Expand in Addition to Germany, in Countries in East Europe, the Middle East and North Africa

* Says the Group Is Now Active in More Than 25 Foreign Countries

Source text: bit.ly/2tTCBHZ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.