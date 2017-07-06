BRIEF-Ellaktor aims to expand in East Europe, the Middle East and North Africa

XXX (Reuters) - ELLAKTOR SA:
* the Management Team Commit to Apply a Restructuring Plan for the Entire Construction Segment as Well as Other Activities
* With Reference to the 2016 Results, Co's Leadership Team Expressed Its Optimism That Group Will Become Profitable Again
* Emphasis Was Placed on the Implementation of Concession Projects in Greece and Projects Undertaken Abroad
* the Group Aims to Further Expand in Addition to Germany, in Countries in East Europe, the Middle East and North Africa
* Says the Group Is Now Active in More Than 25 Foreign Countries
Source text: bit.ly/2tTCBHZ
