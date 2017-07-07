BRIEF-Braster plans to raise 54-63 mln zlotys from issue of series I shares

July 7 (Reuters) - BRASTER SA:
* Publishes Prospectus on Public Offer for Not More Than 3.0 Million Series I Shares With Nominal Value of 0,10 Zloty Per Share Without Pre-Emptive Rights
* Plans to Allocate Funds Raised for Expansion on Foreign Markets (45.6 - 47.1 Million Zlotys), Global Telemedicine Platform (4.8 - 12.8 Million Zlotys) and Purchase of Real Estate in Szeligi (3.5 Million Zlotys)
* Subscription Entries Start on July 10 and Last Till July 18
* IPOPEMA SECURITIES SA IS INTERMEDIARY FOR AN OFFER Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)