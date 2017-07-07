FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Phenomind Ventures announces mandatory squeeze-out for shares of Stanusch Technologies

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - STANUSCH TECHNOLOGIES SA

* Phenomind Ventures Sa Sk. Announces Mandatory Squeeze Out for 246,931 Shares of Stanusch Technologies Representing 9.43 Pct of Votes for 3.5 Zloty Per Share

* Phenomind Ventures Signed an Agreement With Maciej Stanusch and Jan Naciazek-Wieniawski and Together They Own 90.57 Pct of Votes of Stanusch Technologies

* Phenomind Ventures Owns Alone 71.49 Pct of Votes of Stanusch Technologies

* Entries to Be Accepted from July 7 Till July 12

* INTERMEDIARY IS DOM MAKLERSKI BDM SA Source text: bit.ly/2twI1pj

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

