2 days ago
BRIEF-Wihlborgs to buy 15 properties for DKK 1.8 bln
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Wihlborgs to buy 15 properties for DKK 1.8 bln

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* Said on Sunday That It Signed an Agreement With the Pension Company Danica to Buy 15 Properties in the Third Quarter

* the Purchase Price Amounts to Dkk 1.8 Billion

* the Annual Rental Income Totals Dkk 130 Million Per Year With a Vacancy Rate of 9 Percent and an Initial Investment Yield of 6 Percent

* THE MAIN FUNDING FOR THE INVESTMENT IS THROUGH THE DANISH MORTGAGE-CREDIT SYSTEM AND IS COMPLEMENTED BY EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

