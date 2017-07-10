BRIEF-Wihlborgs to buy 15 properties for DKK 1.8 bln

July 10 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* Said on Sunday That It Signed an Agreement With the Pension Company Danica to Buy 15 Properties in the Third Quarter

* the Purchase Price Amounts to Dkk 1.8 Billion

* the Annual Rental Income Totals Dkk 130 Million Per Year With a Vacancy Rate of 9 Percent and an Initial Investment Yield of 6 Percent

* THE MAIN FUNDING FOR THE INVESTMENT IS THROUGH THE DANISH MORTGAGE-CREDIT SYSTEM AND IS COMPLEMENTED BY EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES Source text for Eikon:

