2 days ago
BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore to make 236 employees redundant by H1 2019
July 10, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore to make 236 employees redundant by H1 2019

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:

* Said on Friday That It Signed the National Agreement for the Crisis Reorganization for Graphic Designers and Printing Workers

* 2017-2020 Industrial Plan Envisages a Reduction of Labour Cost of 30 Pct by h1 2019

* New Production Model Envisages a Redundancy of 236 Units Over 812 Total Employees

* the Company and Trade Unions Have Reached an Agreement for the Implementation of a 24-Month Social Safety Net

* Social Safety Net Affects 215 Graphic Designers and Printing Workers Over a Total of 729 Units

Source text: reut.rs/2tYuObw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

