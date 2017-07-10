BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore to make 236 employees redundant by H1 2019

July 10 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:
* Said on Friday That It Signed the National Agreement for the Crisis Reorganization for Graphic Designers and Printing Workers
* 2017-2020 Industrial Plan Envisages a Reduction of Labour Cost of 30 Pct by h1 2019
* New Production Model Envisages a Redundancy of 236 Units Over 812 Total Employees
* the Company and Trade Unions Have Reached an Agreement for the Implementation of a 24-Month Social Safety Net
* Social Safety Net Affects 215 Graphic Designers and Printing Workers Over a Total of 729 Units
Source text: reut.rs/2tYuObw
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)