a day ago
BRIEF-Primi Sui Motori: Atlas to subscribe to co's 3.5 mln euro bond under investment agreement
July 11, 2017 / 8:19 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Primi Sui Motori: Atlas to subscribe to co's 3.5 mln euro bond under investment agreement

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - PRIMI SUI MOTORI SPA:

* Said on Monday That Its Board Had Approved an Investment Agreement With Atlas Special Opportunities and Atlas Capital Market

* the Investment Agreement Provides for the Issue of a Convertible Bond Cum Warrant for a Total of 3.5 Million Euros

* Atlas Is Committed to Subscribing to 350 Convertible Bonds in Ten Tranches

* the Loan, Issued at 100% of Its Nominal Value, Will Have a Coupon of 1% on an Annual Basis

Source text: reut.rs/2sZfJXn

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

