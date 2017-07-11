BRIEF-Primi Sui Motori: Atlas to subscribe to co's 3.5 mln euro bond under investment agreement

July 11 (Reuters) - PRIMI SUI MOTORI SPA:
* Said on Monday That Its Board Had Approved an Investment Agreement With Atlas Special Opportunities and Atlas Capital Market
* the Investment Agreement Provides for the Issue of a Convertible Bond Cum Warrant for a Total of 3.5 Million Euros
* Atlas Is Committed to Subscribing to 350 Convertible Bonds in Ten Tranches
* the Loan, Issued at 100% of Its Nominal Value, Will Have a Coupon of 1% on an Annual Basis
Source text: reut.rs/2sZfJXn
