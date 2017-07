July 11 (Reuters) - TXM SA:

* Says Tomasz Walus Withdraws His Approval to Become Ceo of Company Due to Personal Reasons

* on May 29 Supervisory Board Resolved to Appoint Tomasz Walus as New Ceo as of Oct. 1

* BOGUSZ KRUSZYNSKI TO ACT AS COMPANY CEO UNTIL NEW CEO WILL BE APPOINTED Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)