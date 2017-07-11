REFILE-BRIEF-Portugal's BCP, Sino-CEEF team up in search of Polish, CEE business

(Changes contact info)

July 11 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed lender Millennium bcp:

* Says agreed with the Hong Kong-registered Sino-CEEF Capital Management Company Ltd to jointly explore business opportunities in Poland and central and eastern Europe.

* To focus on opportunities in the region involving Chinese, Polish, Portuguese and CEE companies.

* Says Millennium bcp's relevant presence in the region, especially in Poland where it owns Bank Millennium Bank is a unique local advantage for Sino-CEEF.

* Sino-CEEF is a vehicle for economic cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, linked to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)