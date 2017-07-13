FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Krief Group to acquire Financiere Marjos
July 13, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Krief Group to acquire Financiere Marjos

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - KRIEF GROUP:

* Said on Wednesday That Together With an International Partner It Has Signed an Agreement With Fashion Holding to Acquire a 65.1 Pct Stake in Financiere Marjos

* the Acquisition Is to Be Made at Price of 0.10 Euro Per Share

* the Transactiion Will Be Completed in the Coming Days

* Financiere Marjos Is to Separate the Roles of Chief Executive and Chairman

* Lalou Elie Haioun Has Been Appointed Chairman of Financiere Marjos

* Patrick Werner Has Been Appointed Chief Executive of Financiere Marjos

* Krief Group Will File a Simplified Public Tender Offer at 0.10 Euro Per Share for Financiere Marjos With the French Financial Market Regulator (the Amf)

* Krief Group Intends to Maintain the Listing of Financiere Marjos Shares

* Financiere Marjos Shares Are Suspended as of July 12 and Will Resume Trading on July 17

