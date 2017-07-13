BRIEF-Krief Group to acquire Financiere Marjos

July 13 (Reuters) - KRIEF GROUP:
* Said on Wednesday That Together With an International Partner It Has Signed an Agreement With Fashion Holding to Acquire a 65.1 Pct Stake in Financiere Marjos
* the Acquisition Is to Be Made at Price of 0.10 Euro Per Share
* the Transactiion Will Be Completed in the Coming Days
* Financiere Marjos Is to Separate the Roles of Chief Executive and Chairman
* Lalou Elie Haioun Has Been Appointed Chairman of Financiere Marjos
* Patrick Werner Has Been Appointed Chief Executive of Financiere Marjos
* Krief Group Will File a Simplified Public Tender Offer at 0.10 Euro Per Share for Financiere Marjos With the French Financial Market Regulator (the Amf)
* Krief Group Intends to Maintain the Listing of Financiere Marjos Shares
* Financiere Marjos Shares Are Suspended as of July 12 and Will Resume Trading on July 17
