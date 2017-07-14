FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
CORRECTED-Ericsson says Johan Forssell new chairman of nomination committee
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
India
Candidate with Hindu nationalist roots set to be next president
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
WIMBLEDON
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 14, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Ericsson says Johan Forssell new chairman of nomination committee

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say that Forssell has become new chairman of board's nomination committee, not that Gardell would join the committee, as Gardell joined the committee on June 1)

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson said on Friday that Johan Forssell of Investor has replaced Petra Hedengran as the new chairman of the board's nomination committee.

Last month activist investor Cevian's Christer Gardell joined the committee.

Cevian has increased its stake in recent months to become the largest owner by capital in Ericsson, though long-time shareholders Investor AB and Industrivarden still control far more votes.

Chairman Leif Johansson plans to quit before the company's annual meeting in 2018 as the struggling mobile equipment firm tries to restore profitability. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.