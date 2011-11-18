FRANKFURT Nov 18 The European Central Bank will do what is needed in the debt crisis, Slovakian governing council member Jozef Makuch said on Friday, declining to comment further on the bank's programme of bond-buying.

Asked on the sidelines of a conference whether the ECB can do more to combat the crisis, Makuch said: "We will do what's needed." (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen, editing by Patrick Graham)