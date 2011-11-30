UPDATE 1-IMF raises China 2017 growth forecast again, partly due to 'policy support'
* IMF lifts 2017 growth forecast to 6.7 pct from 6.6 pct in April
TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese financial institutions are not facing any problems in funding, including for dollars, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday after central banks took coordinated action to offer cheaper dollar liquidity to banks.
Shirakawa also told a news conference that tension in global financial markets had heightened in the past month, leading to Wednesday's action.
* IMF lifts 2017 growth forecast to 6.7 pct from 6.6 pct in April
BEIJING, June 14 Chinese banks extended 1.11 trillion yuan ($163.4 billion) in net new yuan loans in May, above analysts' expectations.