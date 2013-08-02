EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Aug 2 British house prices grew at their fastest annual rate for nearly three years last month, mortgage lender Natonwide said on Friday, citing a stronger economy and government measures to aid home purchases.
Nationwide said that the monthly rate of house price increases jumped to 0.8 percent in July from 0.3 percent in June, beating economists' forecasts of a 0.4 percent rise.
House prices are now 3.9 percent higher than last July, the strongest annual rise since August 2010 and again stronger than forecast.
"Signs of a modest improvement in wider economic conditions and further modest gains in employment are likely to be lifting buyer sentiment," said Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner. "An improvement in the availability and a reduction in the cost of credit, partly as a result of policy measures such as the Funding for Lending and Help to Buy schemes, are also boosting the demand for homes," he added.
Britain's government launched the two schemes over the past year in an effort to stimulate economic growth, which it believes has been hampered by restricted bank lending since the financial crisis.
Growth has picked up since the start of the year, and earlier on Friday a leading economic think tank, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, revised up its forecasts to predict 1.2 percent growth this year. [ID:L6N0G23SD]
Nationwide said house prices are now 12 percent above a low touched shortly after the financial crisis, but are still 10 percent below the all-time highs which it reported in late 2007.
The lender said building activity remained subdued which meant housing was in short supply.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.