LONDON Oct 8 British house prices rose at their
fastest rate in 11 years in September and sales hit a four-year
high, a survey showed on Tuesday, pointing to a sustained
recovery in the property market.
The seasonally adjusted house price balance by the Royal
Institution of Chartered Surveyors jumped to +54, its highest
level since mid-2002 and well above the reading of +45 predicted
by analysts polled by Reuters. The August figure was revised up
to +41 from +40.
Prices rose in all regions except the north-east of England,
and respondents now expect prices to grow by 2.6 percent in the
next 12 months.
The average number of homes sold per chartered surveyor in
the three months to September reached 18.7. Although still
historically low, this is the highest number since late 2009.
"It's encouraging that the market is starting to improve in
all parts of the country," said Peter Bolton King, RICS Global
Residential Director, adding the supply of properties going on
sale lagged far behind demand.
"This imbalance is likely to result in further upward
pressure in prices over the coming months, particularly in the
nation's hot spots."
Britain's housing market is likely to get another boost from
a state-supported mortgage guarantee scheme starting this week.
Critics say the latest phase of the Help to Buy initiative risks
stoking a price bubble.
