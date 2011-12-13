UPDATE 4-China's Anbang says chairman steps aside, after report of his arrest
DUBLIN Dec 13 Ireland's prime minister will meet the heads of Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and Ulster Bank next month to discuss a range of issues including passing on ECB rate cuts to customers, he said on Tuesday.
Enda Kenny met senior executives from the banks last month amid a public outcry over the lenders' failure to pass on such rate cuts to customers with variable mortgage rates.
"We intend to call them back in again in mid-January with a specific list of agenda items which they will respond to in writing first of all so we can a have a more detailed and more comprehensive discussion about those issues," Kenny told parliament. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
