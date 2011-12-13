DUBLIN Dec 13 Ireland's prime minister will meet the heads of Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and Ulster Bank next month to discuss a range of issues including passing on ECB rate cuts to customers, he said on Tuesday.

Enda Kenny met senior executives from the banks last month amid a public outcry over the lenders' failure to pass on such rate cuts to customers with variable mortgage rates.

"We intend to call them back in again in mid-January with a specific list of agenda items which they will respond to in writing first of all so we can a have a more detailed and more comprehensive discussion about those issues," Kenny told parliament. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)